3 Sudanese Nationals Arrested For Smuggling Gold At Delhi Airport: Customs

The gold has been seized, and the Sudanese nationals arrested, the customs said. (Representational)

Three Sudanese nationals, including a woman, have been arrested for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing Rs 1.82 crore at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi, the Customs department said on Thursday.

They were intercepted on arrival at Delhi airport from Dubai on Wednesday, it said in a statement.

On detailed personal and baggage search of all three, gold bars weighing 4,113 grams (4.1 kg) having tariff value of Rs 1.82 crore were found, it said.

The gold has been seized, and the passengers have been placed under arrest, the statement added.



