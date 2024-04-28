3 Injured As Speeding Jaguar Hits Cab In Delhi

The accident took place in Dhaula Kuan

Three people were injured after a speeding Jaguar car hit a cab near Dhaula Kuan in the national capital on early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Delhi Police, the cab driver and two passengers sustained serious injuries and all three were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Speaking with the news agency ANI, an eyewitness, Dheeraj Gupta said, "I was sleeping peacefully and suddenly, there was a loud noise and I woke up. I saw two cars coming from opposite directions and colliding with each other. One of the cars then collided with the divider. The Jaguar had two persons, a boy and a girl. They suffered minor injuries."

However, the people in the cab were seriously injured, he said.

"The driver suffered serious injuries. We dialled 100 and called the PCR. The PCR came and then they were taken to the hospital," the eyewitness said.

All of them have been admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre, and their condition is said to be serious.

According to the Delhi Police, one PCR at about 4:55 am received a call regarding the accident of two vehicles in which three persons were injured.

The injured cab driver, Harjeet Singh, resident of Ganesh Nagar 2, Shakarpur, Delhi and other two persons in the cab were admitted to AIIMS.

Legal action as per law is being taken and teams have been sent to nab the accused, police said.

