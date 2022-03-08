3 Including Woman, Son Arrested For Killing Man In Delhi: Police

The accused assaulted the dead which resulted in his death, the police said. (Representational)

Three persons, including a woman and her son, were arrested for allegedly killing a man in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Chandrawati (44) and Dheeraj (19), residents of Kakrola Housing Complex, and Satish (22), a resident of Uttam Nagar, they said.

According to the police, the dead, Jaipal (35), had beaten up the woman and made a video of the incident.

On Sunday evening, the police got information that the body of a man was lying in a flat in Sarai Rohilla.

The police reached the spot and found the flat locked from outside. After opening the door, the police found Jaipal's body with injury marks on the back and rat-bite marks, the officer said.

The owner of the flat -- Shakeel Ahmad Quershi -- told the police that Jaipal had been working with him for the last six to seven months. Quershi told the police that he had allowed Jaipal to stay in his flat, the officer said.

Investigations revealed that Jaipal was having an affair with his distant relative Chandrawati, officials said.

On the day of the incident, a neighbour saw three people, including a woman, murmuring something near Jaipal's flat. Suspecting foul play, the neighbour took their photographs, the officer said.

Thereafter, raids were conducted and Chandrawati was apprehended. She confessed to her crime with the help of his son and his friend. Later, her son Dheeraj and his friend Satish were also arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Interrogation revealed that on Thursday, Jaipal called Chandrawati for some work at his flat. After she reached the flat, an argument broke out between them following which Jaipal allegedly thrashed the women mercilessly and also made a video, police said.

After this incident, Chandrawati narrated the incident to her son who called Satish. They reached Jaipal's flat and assaulted him, locked the door from outside and threw the key inside, the police added.