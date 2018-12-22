3 Arrested In Delhi With 30 Kg Heroin Worth Rs 120 Crore: Police

Police said the arrested men supplied over 200-kg heroin over the last one-year period (Representational)

Three suspected members of an international drug cartel were arrested in Delhi with 30 kg of heroin worth Rs 120 crore, the biggest seizure of the narcotic substance in the national capital this year, police said on Saturday.

Abdul Rashid (26), Arbaj Mohammad (21) and Mohammad Nazim (22), natives of Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, used to procure narcotics from a supplier in Imphal. The supplier used to smuggle the drug from Myanmar in containers loaded with betel nuts, the police said.

The three accused were arrested near the Ambedkar Park at RK Puram on the night intervening Sunday and Monday. The police also seized an SUV car that was used for carrying heroin from Manipur to Rajasthan.

The arrested men revealed during interrogation that they were associated with an international drug cartel and supplied heroin in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh from Manipur for the past four years.

Police said they supplied over 200-kg heroin over the last one-year period.

The narcotics cell has busted six such modules operating from Manipur and recovered more than 95-kg heroin this year, police added.

According to the police, heroin from Myanmar is comparatively cheaper and relatively of good quality in comparison to that produced in the traditional opium cultivation areas of Bareilly, Badaun, Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, and Jhalawar in Rajasthan.