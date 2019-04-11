3 Arrested For Trying To Extort Money From Businessman In Delhi

The police caught these men red-handed.

Three agents of a finance company were arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a businessman after being unable to pay their loans from Dwarka area, police said Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Sachin Kumar Gupta (34), a resident of Palam Colony, Sunil Kumar Khari, (36), a resident of Dwarka Sector-10 and Rahul Kumar (27), a resident of Delhi Cantt area, they said.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse, on Saturday, a Palam-based businessman filed a complaint where he stated that he got a ransom call of Rs 30 lakh as protection money for safety and security of the businessman and his family.

During investigation, police analysed the call details of the number.

Thereafter, the complainant again received a call on Monday where the accused asked him to deliver the amount at Jama Masjid, but he convinced them to come at Dwarka Mor, he said.

At around 12:30 am, three persons came there on two motorcycles.

When the complainant handed over the bag to them, police caught them red-handed, the DCP said.

During interrogation, Gupta disclosed that he was working as an executive at a finance company at the store of the complainant, he said.

Later, he got indebted with loans and hatched a plan to extort money from the store''s owner and also roped another employee with him. On apprehension of being identified through his voice, they contacted Kumar, police said.

Two motorcycles, four mobile phones and the bag carrying cash was recovered from their possession, they added.

