3 Arrested For Assaulting Cops, Damaging Police Van In Delhi

Three sub-inspectors were injured during the incident. (Representational)

Three people were arrested for allegedly assaulting three policemen in northeast Delhi's Shastri Park area, police said on Tuesday.

Police received information at around 9.40 pm on Monday that some jhuggi dwellers had assaulted PCR staff and damaged their van, they said.

It was found that the PCR van had responded to a call near a petrol pump in Shastri Park's Kabristan area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

When the PCR van was leaving with some people for the police station, the locals surrounded the vehicle and damaged it and also assaulted the policemen, he said.

The injured staff were identified as sub-inspectors Pappu Lal Meena, Rajkumar and Robin. All have been discharged from hospital after the treatment, police said.

Abdul Khalid (74), Mohammad Haseen (28) and Phool Babu (25) have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the incident, the commissioner said, adding that efforts are being made to identify and catch the remaining accused.

A case under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intension) of the IPC and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act has been registered at Shastri Park police station in this regard on Tuesday, he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)