Customs officials found 13 gold biscuits and a gold bar from the men. (Representational)

Three Afghan men were arrested by customs officials at Delhi's airport for allegedly trying to smuggle gold valuing about Rs 54 lakh into the country, according to an official statement on Friday.

The accused were arrested after their arrival from Dubai on Wednesday.

Customs officials found 13 gold biscuits and a gold bar from the men which in total weighed 1.6 kg.

The gold, worth Rs 54.49 lakh, was seized, the statement said.