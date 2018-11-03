29-Year-Old Arrested For Posing As Army Man, Duping Man Of Rs 35,000

A man filed a police complaint alleging that some unidentified people posing as army personnel had offered him an expensive phone at a cheap price and took money.

Delhi | | Updated: November 03, 2018
The man was arrested from Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A 29-year-old man was arrested from the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly cheating people by impersonating an army man, police said Friday.

On October 7, a man filed a police complaint alleging that some unidentified people impersonating army personnel contacted him through OLX offering an 'Apple I-Phone 7 plus' at cheap price. They him at T-1 of the IGI Airport to get the delivery of the phone, Sanjay Bhatia, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI Airport) said.

Later, the man was asked to deposit Rs 35,000. However, the complainant, relying on the assurance of the so-called army personnel handed over the money but received no phone in return.

During investigation, police received the details of the Paytm account. It was found that the accused were transferring the amount in a particular bank account through multiple e-wallets, the DCP said.

Moreover, they would pose as an army man to gain confidence of the people they cheated and had also prepared forged CSD cards. 

