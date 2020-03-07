27-Year-Old Arrested For Involvement In Delhi Violence: Report

The man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of an employee of a sweet shop.

The Crime Branch is probing the murder cases registered during the riots.

New Delhi:

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in the killing of an employee of a sweet shop in northeast Delhi during the communal violence, the police said.

Dilbar Singh Negi's decapitated body was found in Brahmpuri on February 26. He belonged to Uttarakhand and was working at a sweet shop in the area.

The Crime Branch, which is probing the murder cases registered during the riots, has arrested Shahnawaz for allegedly killing Negi and are trying to identify the other suspects.

