26-Year-Old Man Found With Uterus During Infertility Evaluation In Delhi

A rare and unusual medical case has come to light in Delhi, where doctors discovered a uterus, fallopian tubes and abnormally developed testicular tissue inside the abdomen of a 26-year-old married man during an infertility evaluation.

The man had approached the RG Hospital in Delhi's Rajouri Garden with his wife after the couple was unable to conceive despite trying for a prolonged period.

According to doctors, the patient was diagnosed with Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome (PMDS), a rare congenital condition in which structures typically found in the female reproductive system remain present in a male.

The case was evaluated under the supervision of Dr Sushil Kharbanda, urologist and infertility specialist at RG Hospital.

The doctor said the man had been married for nearly two years and the couple had been planning a family. After the wife's medical reports were found to be normal, doctors began investigating the husband's fertility.

Although the patient had normal secondary male sexual characteristics, further examination revealed that both testes were absent from their normal position.

Tests Reveal Unusual Findings

A semen analysis showed azoospermia, a condition in which no sperm are present in the semen. Hormonal tests found his testosterone levels to be within the normal range, while levels of FSH and LH were elevated.

An abdominal ultrasound later detected an abnormal structure in the lower abdomen. To better understand the finding, doctors carried out an MRI scan.

The MRI revealed the presence of a developed uterus and fallopian tube-like structures inside the patient's abdomen.

Further testing showed that the patient had a 46,XY chromosomal pattern, which is typically associated with male biological sex.

What Is Persistent Mullerian Duct Syndrome?

According to doctors, PMDS is a rare condition that develops before birth.

During normal fetal development in males, Anti-Mullerian Hormone (AMH) plays a key role in preventing the formation of Mullerian structures, which later develop into the uterus and fallopian tubes in females.

If this hormone is absent or its receptors do not function properly, these structures may continue to develop even in a person with male chromosomes, resulting in PMDS.

Surgery Performed Due To Cancer Risk

Doctors said the presence of testes and other internal reproductive structures raised concerns about the risk of tumours and cancer.

The patient was advised to undergo surgery, and a complex procedure was performed to remove the affected structures.

After surgery, the removed tissue was examined. Doctors found pre-cancerous changes in one of the testes, making timely treatment especially important in this case.

Need For Early Detection

Dr Kharbanda said it is important to determine from childhood whether both testes have descended into their normal position. If they have not, parents should seek medical attention and specialist advice at an early stage.

He also advised couples facing infertility to ensure that both partners undergo evaluation. Doctors noted that male factors can play a significant role in infertility and should not be overlooked.

(With inputs from Abhishek Kapoor)