24 Hours After Accident, No Trace Of Harley Davidson Biker, Driver Who Hit Him The man's Harley Davidson bike and a Toyota Etios car were found on the spot, they said. Police have not been able to trace either the motorcycle rider or the driver of the Toyota Etios car.

A motorcyclist



No information about the injured has been received from any hospital, they said.



A search, with the help of local divers and a team of the National Disaster Response Force or NDRF, was carried out on the Yamuna river, but no clue was found.



Anshuman Puri, a resident of Sarita Vihar is the registered owner of the bike, but his house has been found locked. His neighbours told police that he lived alone, police said.

Eyewitnesses tried to catch the driver of the Etios Liva, but he left the car behind and fled.



Police have registered a case and are on the lookout for those involved in the accident.



