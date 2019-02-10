Man, 23, Shot Dead In Delhi; Cops Suspect Personal Enmity Behind Murder

The victim was supervising the work of a few labourers in his agricultural field when some men arrived in an SUV and shot at him at least five times, a senior police officer said.

Delhi | | Updated: February 10, 2019 08:25 IST
The body is at Sanjay Gandhi hospital for post-mortem, police said (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 23-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by unidentified people in outer Delhi's Bawana on Saturday morning, the police said.

The dead man has been identified as Karan Dabas, a resident of Sultanpur Dabas, they said.

The victim was supervising the work of a few labourers in his agricultural field when some men arrived in an SUV and shot at him at least five times, a senior police officer said.

The labourers informed the victim''s family who then rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, he said.

A case was registered and an investigation was taken up, the officer said, adding personal enmity may be behind the incident.

The body is at Sanjay Gandhi hospital for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, the police said.

