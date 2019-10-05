22 Arrested As Delhi Police Bust Cricket Betting Racket

An FIR has been registered in this matter under Delhi Public Gambling Act. (File)

Delhi Police have arrested 22 people and busted a cricket betting racket that was being operated out of a building in the city. The police have also seized over Rs 7 Lakh in cash during the raid.

According to the police, the racket was busted on October 4 in Old Gupta Colony, New Delhi. An FIR has been registered in this matter under Delhi Public Gambling Act.

"On receiving secret information on October 4, Model Town Police Station formed a team which conducted raid at the Old Gupta Colony here at around 1:30 am. During the raid, 22 bookies were arrested red-handed while gambling with the playing cards," the police said.

"The organiser and the main accused, Ashreet Singh, was found previously involved in online betting during the second one-day International Cricket Match between India and Australia," they added.

"Three sets of playing cards and Rs 7,23,500 in cash were seized during the raid. This racket was found active a few days ago," the police said.

