21-Year-Old Woman Alleges She Was Raped By Cab Driver In Delhi

A 21-year-old woman alleged that she was raped by a cab driver in the national capital, police said on Monday.

According to police, they received information on Sunday from Safdarjung Hospital regarding the sexual assault on the woman.

The woman alleged that she was raped on Friday after she booked a cab from Delhi's Mandir Marg at around 8 pm, they said.

Police rushed to the hospital and the woman was medically examined.

On the basis of her complaint and the medical examination, a complaint was registered at Mandir Marg police station, a senior police officer said.

In her complaint, the woman said she visited a temple on Friday and later booked a cab. The cab driver then raped her and dropped her near IIT Delhi, police said.

No injury marks were found on her body, they said.

There are some inconsistencies in her version which are being verified, police said, adding that teams have been constituted to apprehend the accused.

