Aam Aadmi Party legislators have withdrawn a petition they had filed in the Delhi High Court against the Election Commission's recommendation that they be disqualified for holding offices of profit. Party sources said they will file a fresh petition after President Ram Nath Kovind signed off on the disqualification of the 20 AAP legislators. If the High Court rejects AAP's appeal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's party has said it will move the Supreme Court.

This is a breaking news story. Details will be added soon. Please refresh the page for latest version.

