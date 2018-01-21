President Kovind Gives Nod To Disqualify 20 AAP Lawmakers: 10 Updates

AAP's office of profit case: President Ram Nath Kovind okays disqualification of 20 Delhi lawmakers
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission to disqualify 20 lawmakers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The Commission said the legislators violated the provisions of the Office of Profit, under which lawmakers cannot hold any post in the government that entitles them to perks or powers unless a law has been passed to exempt the posts. Mr Kejriwal's party, which described the President's order and "unconstitutional " and "dangerous for democracy", said it would go to the Supreme Court if need be. The high court will hear their appeal tomorrow.
Here are the top 10 updates in this big story
The disqualification of the 20 lawmakers will not dent AAP's majority in the Delhi assembly. AAP has 66 seats in the 70-member assembly. Its numbers will now be down to 46 seats, which is well past the half-way mark of 35. The opposition Congress and the BJP have said Arvind Kejriwal should quit on "moral grounds".
The President's approval of the Election Commission's recommendation clears the decks for by-elections in the 20 assembly seats, giving the opposition BJP and Congress to increase their tally. The BJP has four seats in the house, the Congress none.
After receiving the news, Delhi minister Gopal Rai said, "We had hoped to go to the President asking him to give us a chance to present ourselves. AAP will knock the doors of High Court and even the Supreme Court if need be". Senior AAP leader Ashutosh said the President's order was "unconstitutional and dangerous for democracy," reported news agency Press Trust of India.
"AAP has been helped by BJP and the Election Commission in delaying the decision for over three weeks," said Ajay Maken, whose party, the Congress, had sought the lawmakers' disqualification from the Commission. "Had the decision come before December 22, these 20 legislators couldn't have voted for the Rajya Sabha elections," he added.
AAP legislators, who moved the Delhi High Court on Friday, did not get any interim relief. In September last year, the court had quashed the AAP government's order appointing the legislators as parliamentary secretaries as it lacked the approval of the Lieutenant Governor, the administrative head of Delhi.
Days after sweeping the Delhi elections in 2015, the AAP government passed an amendment to the Delhi Members of Legislative Assembly Act to exempt the post of parliamentary secretary from the definition of office of profit with retrospective effect. On March 13, the government appointed the 21 legislators as parliamentary secretaries, saying they won't take remuneration and hence it was not under the office of profit regulations.
In June 2016, Congress moved the Election Commission to seek disqualification of the legislators who held the post of parliamentary secretaries. The case initially was against 21 legislators but the number went down to 20 after Rajouri Garden lawmaker Jarnail Singh resigned to contest against Parkash Singh Badal in the Punjab Assembly elections last year.
The list of 20 legislators include prominent names, like Najafgarh legislator Kailash Gahlot who is also Delhi Transport Minister, Chandni Chowk legislator Alka Lamba, Burari legislator Sanjeev Jha, Kalkaji legislator Avtar Singh and Narela legislator Sharad Kumar.