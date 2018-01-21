President Kovind Gives Nod To Disqualify 20 AAP Lawmakers: 10 Updates

AAP's office of profit case: President Ram Nath Kovind okays disqualification of 20 Delhi lawmakers

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the recommendation of the Election Commission to disqualify 20 lawmakers of Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party. The Commission said the legislators violated the provisions of the Office of Profit, under which lawmakers cannot hold any post in the government that entitles them to perks or powers unless a law has been passed to exempt the posts. Mr Kejriwal's party, which described the President's order and "unconstitutional " and "dangerous for democracy", said it would go to the Supreme Court if need be. The high court will hear their appeal tomorrow.