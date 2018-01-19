'In the End, Truth Prevails': Arvind Kejriwal On Office Of Profit Crisis

From far away Kolkata, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also tweeted her support: "A Constitutional body cannot be used for political vendetta... At this hour, we are strongly with Arvind Kejriwal and his team".
But AAP's boss, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, did not say a word.
He broke this silence late in the evening with a tweet.
Mr Kejriwal pitched the AAP as victim, the wronged party.
"There are many obstacles when you tread a path with truth and honesty. This is natural. But all the powers, visible and invisible forces in the unaversive, held you. God is with you because you aren't working for yourself, but the country and society."
"History is witness to the fact that in the end, truth prevails," tweeted Mr Kejriwal who had left it to AAP leaders to raise questions on the EC's conclusions.
AAP lawmaker Saurabh Bharadwaj was one of them. He asked how the Election Commission could arrive at a decision without giving the AAP lawmakers an opportunity to represent their side. This is AK Joti thank you note to the Prime Minister, he said, recalling that the bureaucrat had been PM Modi's aide back in Gujarat when he was the Chief Minister.
The Delhi High Court had cancelled the appointment of the 20 lawmakers as parliamentary secretaries in 2016. But the election commission had ruled last June that this would not end the office of profit case against them.
The ruling AAP has a giant majority in the 70-member Delhi assembly with 66 seats and the disqualification will not endanger the Arvind Kejriwal government. It will come down to 46 seats, still comfortably across the half-way mark at 35.