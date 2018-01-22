Truth Has Won: Manoj Tiwari On Disqualification Of AAP Legislators President Ram Nath Kovind disqualified the legislators of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in Delhi on a recommendation made by the Election Commission.

"With the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, truth has triumphed," Mr Tiwari told reporters. Bhopal: Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari Sunday termed as "triumph of truth" the disqualification of 20 legislators of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for holding offices of profit.



President Ram Nath Kovind disqualified the legislators of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party in Delhi on a recommendation made by the Election Commission.



"With the disqualification of 20 AAP MLAs, truth has triumphed," Mr Tiwari told reporters.



He said that had the disqualification of legislators taken place 20 months ago, the "horse-trading during the Rajya Sabha elections (in Delhi) would not have taken place".



Responding to a query on a controversy surrounding the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Padmaavat", the BJP leader said film directors should keep feelings of people in mind while making movies.



He also said that those opposing the screening of the movie, should see it once.



"The Supreme Court lifting the ban on screening of the movie is binding...." Mr Tiwari added.



The top court on January 18 lifted the ban imposed by the Gujarat and Rajasthan governments through orders and notifications on the January 25 release of the film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.



Though the Haryana and Madhya Pradesh governments had not issued any formal order, but had stated that they would not allow the exhibition of the film.



