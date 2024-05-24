2 Suffocate To Death While Cleaning Septic Tank In Delhi: Police

A case has been registered in connection to the incident (Representational)

Two people died of suffocation while cleaning a septic tank at a private residence in the old Jasola village area in Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to officials, they fell unconscious after inhaling poisonous gas from the tank and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

The identity of the victims was not confirmed.

A case has been registered in connection to the incident, and the police were further looking into the same.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier in a similar incident on May 9, four people, including three labourers, died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a 15-year-old septic tank in the New Mahal area in Chandauli.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)