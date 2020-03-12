2 Popular Front of India (PFI) Members Arrested For Alleged Role In Delhi Violence

Delhi violence: The two PFI members were arrested for allegedly instigating people.

Two members of Popular Front of India (PFI) - its Delhi chief Parvez Ahmed and secretary Mohammad Iliyas - were arrested bythe Special Cell of Delhi Police in connection with violence in the city last month.

"The duo has been arrested for their alleged role in instigating the people during the Delhi violence," a senior official told IANS over the phone.

"Their role has also surfaced in the funding of the violence" the officer said. Iliyas, who is a resident of Shiv Vihar, also contested in the Delhi assembly polls from Karawal Nagar on a ticket from Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Parvez and Illiyas are likely to be produced before Delhi's Patiala House Court later.