2 Men Shoot At Stray Dog After Robbing Man In Delhi

Police said they are probing why the dog was shot even as the unidentified robbers are to be arrested.

Two men on a bike shot a stray dog after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Delhi on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in Delhi's Seelampur area. Police said they are probing the reason behind the shooting of the dog as the unidentified robbers were yet to be arrested.

"We found that the dog was shot in the leg. The dog was rescued and is being taken care of," a cop said.

The men were trying to flee after robbing Rs 15,000 from a 24-year-old Ravi Kumar, the cop added.

A case under the appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act was registered, police said, adding that further investigation was underway.