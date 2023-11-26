2 Killed In Car Accident In Delhi: Cops

The victims' bodies were handed over to the family after postmortem, police said. (Representational)

Two persons died and as many were injured when the car they were travelling in was hit by another vehicle in northwest Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place near Mukraba Chowk on NH-44 on Thursday when the car, a Honda Amaze, carrying five people of an extended family was going to Khatu Shyam Mandir in the area.

The victims were identified as Reeta (25), a resident of Samaypur, and her brother Satya Prakash (45), a resident of Nand Nagri.

While Reeta died on the way to hospital on Thursday, Prakash succumbed to injuries during treatment at LNJP Hospital on Friday, a senior police officer said, adding that the injured -- Reena Devi (40) and Yash (6) -- were admitted to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines.

Anita Devi, who escaped unhurt in the accident, told police that she, along with her relatives, was going to Khatu Shyam Mandir.

When they were crossing GT Road, one white car hit them, the officer said.

On the basis of Anita's complaint, a case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered at Alipur police station, police said.

Later, the offending vehicle and a mobile phone were recovered from the spot, they said.

The ownership of offending vehicle has been established and further investigation is underway, police added.

