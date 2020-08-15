2 Impersonating As Railway Officers For Free Train Ride Arrested In Delhi

Delhi: They had worked as railway vendors, police said.

Two men from Maharashtra have been arrested at Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway station for allegedly impersonating as railway officials to get free train rides.

The men - identified as Martand Rubab Kamble and Omkar Bairagi Waghmode - tried to enter the station without tickets, claiming they were ticket examiners and were deployed aboard the Golden Temple Express, the police said.

The two men - who are cousins - allegedly presented to the police fake identity cards when asked.

After examination, the police found that the identity cards were fake, and the accused were not railway officials. They were arrested later.

They had worked as railway vendors and have an elementary knowledge of the functioning of the railway network, the police said.

Further investigation is on.