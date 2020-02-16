One Trapped, One Rescued After Building Collapses In Delhi's CR Park

A man was pulled from the rubble and taken to hospital. He has been identified as Tapan Mondal, a resident of West Bengal, a senior fire official said.

The rescue operation is still going, a fire official said.

New Delhi:

One person who was trapped inside an under-construction building that collapsed in south Delhi's CR Park area today has been rescued while fire department personnel are searching for another, officials said.

The fire department said five fire tenders were rushed to the spot after it received information about the incident at 2.13 pm.

The search and rescue operation is still going on, the official said.

