2 Delhi Men Stole Vehicles To Buy Marijuana, Arrested

Two men, who used to fund their marijuana addiction by allegedly stealing vehicles and gadgets, have been arrested, police said."Shahrukh alias Shakti (24) and Shahnawaz (22) were arrested on December 3 from near Khajuri Khas after a trap was laid," Ajit Kumar Singla, deputy commissioner of police (North East) said.A hatchback car, laptop, two-wheeler, country-made pistol with four live cartridges and two stolen mobile phones have been seized from their possession, police said."The duo was working as drivers. In order to fulfill their daily need of 'Ganja' and other expenditure, they committed many robberies and snatching in north east district of Delhi and the NCR region," Mr Singla said.