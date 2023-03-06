2 Delhi Men Killed In Separate Road Accidents

In 2nd incident, a man riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed (Representative)

Two people were killed and as many injured in separate road accidents in Delhi, police said on Monday.

In the first incident, a 30-year-old man, Pulkit Chawla, was injured after his scooter collided with a motorcycle in west Delhi's Subhash Nagar area on Sunday night, they said.

Pulkit Chawla, a resident of Hari Nagar who ran a tent business, was taken to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

The motorcyclist, Azad Singh (19), a resident of Ranhola Vihar, suffered minor injuries in the accident, he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered in the matter. CCTV footage is being checked to ascertain the cause of the accident, the DCP said.

In the second incident, a man riding pillion on a motorcycle was killed after the driver rammed it into a tree, the police said.

On the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, three people, in their mid-20s, were going from Inderlok to Kanhaiya Nagar metro station on a motorcycle. The driver rammed the vehicle into a tree in Sarai Rohilla police station area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

One of the pillion riders, Vikas, died, while the driver was injured, he said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC has been registered in the matter, the police said.

