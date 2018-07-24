2 Dead In Delhi As Car Gets Crushed Between Buses

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital but they died on the way (Representational)

A car was sandwiched between two buses leading to death of its two occupants in north east Delhi's Nand Nagri this afternoon, the police said.

A hatchback car was crushed between a cluster bus that rammed into it from behind and a DTC bus which was moving ahead of it, they added.

The accident occurred around 11:30 am near the District Magistrate's office, the police said.

The impact of the accident was such that the car was completely mangled and the doors were jammed.

With the help of locals, the police tried to pull the injured out of the car. It took them approximately 20-25 minutes to take the injured out of the car. The doors and windows of the car were broken using wooden blocks, the police said.

The driver was found lying in the lap of the elderly woman who was injured in the accident as seen in a video that went viral.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, the police said.

The deceased were later identified as Lilavati (75) and her grandson Amit Garg (30), who was driving the car.

The deceased were residents of AGCR enclave in Karkardooma and owned a garment shop in Shahdara's Gandhi Nagar market, the officer said.

According to the police, the driver of the cluster bus fled the spot soon after the accident. However, the driver of the DTC has been detained.

The police said that passengers on board the two buses were safe. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

A case has been registered, they said.

