2 Boys Drown While Playing In 5-Foot Deep Rainwater Ditch In Delhi

Delhi NCR was hit by incessant rains and thunderstorms last night and this morning

Two boys drowned after falling into a 5-foot deep rainwater ditch in Delhi today. The incident happened at 5 pm when the two boys, aged 8 and 10, both residents of the national capital's New Usmanpur, had gone out to play in rainwater.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North East, Joy Tirkey, while sharing details about the incident said, "Two children died after drowning in a deep ditch that was filled with rainwater in the New Usmanpur area today. The incident took place around 5:00 pm in the New Usmanpur area," according to news agency ANI.

"Rainwater had collected in a ditch in the Khadar area at a water depth of about 5 feet near 5th Pushta, New Usmanpur. Both boys were playing and went for a swim in the pool but drowned as the water was deep," he added.

The bodies of the two boys were fished out and taken to Delhi JPC Hospital where they were declared brought dead. The bodies have now been shifted to GTB Hospital for postmortem.

Delhi NCR was hit by incessant rains and thunderstorms last night and this morning causing heavy waterlogging in several areas.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena called an emergency meeting of all officials and directed them to deploy static pumps to address waterlogging reports. He also took stock of the situation and reviewed the preparedness of all departments to deal with the onset of monsoon in Delhi.

Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi is very likely to get isolated heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) on 29th June & 1st July and likely to get heavy (64.5-115.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.5-204.4 mm) over few parts on 30th July, 2024. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 28, 2024

The weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in Delhi along with Haryana and Chandigarh over the next three days.

