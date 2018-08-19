2 Bike-Borne Men Fire 6 Rounds At Delhi Restaurant

The police are scanning through the CCTV footage (Representational)

Two bike-borne men allegedly opened fire outside a restaurant in east Delhi's Geeta Colony on Saturday, the police said.

At least six rounds were fired by the duo outside the restaurant in the afternoon, they added.

The police suspect that the miscreants opened fire to instill a sense fear in the mind of the restaurant owner.

The owner and two of his employees rushed inside the restaurant on hearing the gunshots. The accused then fled the spot.

The police rushed to the spot after they were informed of the incident by the owner of the restaurant. On inspecting the crime scene, they found empty cartridges.

The police are scanning through the CCTV footage obtained from the area to ascertain the identity of accused. A case has been registered.

