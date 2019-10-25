2 Arrested In Delhi For Robbing Man By Using A Toy Gun

The stolen mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a toy gun were recovered from their possession, police said.

Two youths were arrested for allegedly robbing a person of his mobile phone in south Delhi by using a toy gun, police said on Friday.

Akash was going towards the Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar on Wednesday for purchasing food. The accused came on a motorcycle and stifled him. They robbed him of his mobile phone and fled away, the police said.

When the complainant raised an alarm, a police person who was present there chased them and apprehended one of the accused. Another accused was arrested later, an officer said.

The accused have been identified as Pankaj, 24 and Mohammad Jeeshan, 22, an officer said.

The stolen mobile phone, a motorcycle, and a toy gun, which was used by them during the robbery, were recovered from their possession, police added.

