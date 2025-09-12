18 New Bus Routes Identified To Ease Congestion In Delhi's Trans-Yamuna

Commuters in East Delhi's Trans-Yamuna region could soon find their daily rides less stressful. In a major overhaul of the city's bus network, the Delhi government, with technical support from IIT Delhi, has identified 18 new routes to improve last-mile connectivity and cut traffic snarls.

Announcing the plan, Transport Minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said the rationalisation will cover unserved neighbourhoods and link them directly to metro stations and industrial hubs. "This route rationalisation is an important step towards making the Trans-Yamuna area commuter-friendly and reducing congestion. Our focus is to provide reliable, affordable, and last-mile green mobility solutions to every citizen of Delhi," he said.

What the New Routes Cover

The new routes have been drawn up from three depots — East Vinod Nagar, Shastri Park, and Ghazipur — and aim to serve more than 1,000 bus stops.

East Vinod Nagar Depot: 11 routes, including Patparganj Industrial Area to Priyadarshini Vihar, Anand Vihar ISBT to Akshardham Metro, and Geeta Colony to Mansarovar Park Metro.

Shastri Park Depot: 4 routes, including Seelampur Metro to Shiv Vihar and Gokulpuri Metro to Sabhapur Village.

Ghazipur Depot: 3 routes, including Ghazipur Dairy Farm to Mayur Vihar Phase 1 Metro and Anand Vihar Metro to Harsh Vihar Jail Road.

For areas like Mandoli, Tahirpur, Karawal Nagar, and Mayur Vihar, long dependent on shared autos and tempos, this could mean faster, cheaper and more direct connections to the metro.

Residents have often complained that the bus connectivity in Trans-Yamuna has always lagged behind the rest of the city. With routes feeding into key metro stations, the new plan is expected to shorten travel time and ease crowding on already choked stretches.

The route revamp comes as Delhi adds 3,800 electric buses to its fleet. Officials say nearly 40 lakh people who rely on buses every day will benefit from the twin push of better routes and cleaner vehicles.

Dr. Singh said the rollout will be phased to avoid disruption. He also hinted at parallel road upgrades, including fixes on the Outer Ring Road, which could provide citywide relief from congestion.