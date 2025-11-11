13 Identified From CCTV Footage, Being Questioned After Delhi Blast: Sources

Following the deadly blast near Red Fort in New Delhi on Monday evening that claimed nine lives and left 20 others injured, Delhi Police have intensified their investigation with an extensive analysis of CCTV footage and overnight search operations across central Delhi.

According to Delhi Police officials, footage from multiple routes, spanning from Badarpur Border in South East Delhi to the parking area of the Sunehri Masjid near Red Fort, as well as from Outer Ring Road to Kashmere Gate and the Red Fort stretch, has been thoroughly examined. Nearly 200 police personnel were deployed to trace movements captured on surveillance cameras across these routes.

Sources said that based on the CCTV footage, around 13 individuals have come under suspicion and are currently being questioned in connection with the explosion.

Read | Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil Found In Delhi Red Fort Blast. What Is It?

As part of the investigation, Delhi Police also conducted an overnight search operation in several hotels across Central Delhi's Paharganj, Daryaganj, and nearby localities. Hotel registers were checked to trace recent check-ins and possible links to the incident. During the inspection, four individuals reportedly drew suspicion and have been detained for questioning.

The explosion, which occurred around 6:52 pm near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday, involved a Hyundai i20 car bearing a Haryana registration number.

Read | Suspected Delhi Suicide Bomber Part Of Radical Doctors' Group On Telegram: Sources

Dr Umar Mohammad, member of a radical doctors group with links to the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Pakistan-based terror group, is at the centre of the Delhi blast.

Born in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on 24 February 1989, Umar Mohammad was a doctor at the Al Falah Medical College in Faridabad. He was allegedly a close aide of Adeel Ahmad Rather and Mujammil Shakil, the two doctors who were arrested on Monday for being involved in the "white collar" terror module.

According to the CCTV videos and images, Umar drove the car from Badarpur near Faridabad to Delhi. He parked the car in a parking lot near Red Fort for over three hours, entering at 3:19 pm and leaving around 6:30 pm. Umar did not leave the car for a minute, according to the sources.