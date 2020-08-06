12-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Attacked With Blunt Object In Delhi: Cops

Delhi Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (Representational)

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by an unidentified man, who also hit her face and head with a sharp object at her home in west Delhi's Paschim Vihar area, police said on Wednesday.

The girl, who has injury marks on her body, is currently at a city hospital in critical condition, they said.

Police are questioning the neighbours and scanning the CCTV footage of the nearby areas to identify the accused, they added.

Police said they received information about the incident on Tuesday evening. The neighbours saw the girl lying in a pool of blood and informed the police and her parents.

She was then taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital and was shifted to AIIMS after preliminary treatment.

The injuries on the her body were caused by a sharp object, a senior police officer said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

"We received information on Tuesday regarding the assault of a minor girl in Paschim Vihar West police station. An FIR under section 307 (attempt to murder) and POCSO Act has been registered and further investigation is underway," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) A Koan said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was alone in the house and her parents were at their workplace when the incident took place, police said.

According to the police, she was hit on her head and face with a sharp object multiple times.

The accused managed to escape from the spot.

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has also issued a notice to the police in connection with the incident and has sought a detailed action taken report in the matter by August 8.

The panel said the horrific incident of rape was reported from Paschim Vihar on August 4.

"Reportedly, the girl was brutally raped and then the culprit(s) tried to kill her. Presently, she is fighting for her life in AIIMS, Delhi. It is reported that she was attacked with blunt objects and has injuries all over her body. This is a very serious matter," the panel said.

The DCW has sought a copy of FIR. It has also sought to know whether the accused has been arrested in the case.

