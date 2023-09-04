12-Foot Mahatma Gandhi Statue Unveiled By President Murmu At Rajghat

President Murmu said Mahatma Gandhi is an invaluable gift for the world community.

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in Delhi. She also inaugurated a Gandhi Vatika where statues of Mahatma Gandhi in different poses have been installed.

At the event, the President said Mahatma Gandhi is an invaluable gift for the world community and his values and ideals gave a new direction to the world.

"From South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela to Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. to US' former president Barack Obama accepted that Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence is the path of global development,” she said addressing a gathering.

President Murmu said that Mahatma Gandhi's statues at Gandhi Vatika will inspire the visitors, especially the children.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan vice-chairman Vijay Goel were present at the programme.

