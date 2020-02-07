11 People Move Supreme Court Seeking Time To File Nominations For Delhi Polls

The top court did not pass any directions in the matter. (File photo)

Eleven people on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking reasonable time to file their nomination for Delhi assembly elections after Delhi High Court dismissed the petition in the matter.

Advocate Viplav Sharma, appearing for 11 aspirants, mentioned the plea before a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde.

However, the top court did not pass any directions in the matter.

A division bench of Delhi High Court had on Thursday dismissed the petition saying that it is not maintainable and there is no substance in it. Earlier, a single bench of the High Court had dismissed the petition.

The division bench had suggested that they can move election petition seeking legal remedies after the assembly election gets over as any interference at this stage would tantamount to interference in the progress of the election.

The petition said that the petitioners were illegally, arbitrarily and mala fidely deprived the petitioners and many others to file their nomination by the election officer of New Delhi Assembly Constituency.

The eleven aspirants had moved the Delhi High Court alleging that officials deputed at Jam Nagar Election Office have facilitated Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to walk inside the election office out of turn evading the queue while filing his nomination paper from New Delhi Assembly seat.

The petitioners had requested the High Court to issue directions to poll panel to give them reasonable time to file their nomination papers.

The petitioners had also requested the Delhi High Court to hold an enquiry on the mode and manner the candidates were dealt with by the election officer and allowed out of turn entry of Arvind Kejriwal inside the election office.