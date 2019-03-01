11 Flights To And From Delhi Cancelled As Pakistan Closes Airspace

700 international and domestic flights were cancelled during the last three days.

Eleven flights, arriving and departing from Delhi, were cancelled due to closure of Pakistan airspace on Friday, airport officials said here.

Due to the Pakistan airspace being closed, there were "22 departures and 17 arrivals that were late" at the Delhi airport on Friday, they said.

"Five flights, which planned to depart from Delhi on March 1, had to be cancelled due to closure of Pakistan airspace. Similarly, six flights, which planned to arrive at Delhi on Friday, had to be cancelled for the same reason," airport officials said.

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority announced Friday that flight operations at Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta airports have resumed.

However, the eastern side airports - Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabab and Bahawalpur -- will remain closed till March 4, it added.

The closure of Pakistan airspace left thousands of air travelers stranded worldwide and over 700 international and domestic flights were cancelled during the last three days to and from Pakistan, including flights to New Delhi.

Delhi airport officials said a Pakistan International Airlines flight, which had to arrive at 2:10 pm here from Lahore on Friday, was cancelled. Consequently, the flight, which was scheduled to return at 3.30 pm, was cancelled too, according to the officials.

They said the Air Canada flight, which had to arrive at Delhi from Vancouver at 4:05 am, was cancelled and the return flight at 6:05 am was also cancelled, they said.

The Delhi to Kabul SpiceJet flight, which had to depart at 8.50 am on Friday, was cancelled due to Pakistan airspace being closed, they said.

The officials said as a result of the closure of airspace, the airline's returning flight from Kabul to Delhi was cancelled too, they added.