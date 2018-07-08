Woman Raises Alarm After Finding Husband Trying To Rape 10-Year-Old

The accused, who is known to the girl's family, fled from the spot and a hunt was currently underway for him.

Cities | | Updated: July 08, 2018 20:53 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Woman Raises Alarm After Finding Husband Trying To Rape 10-Year-Old

The accused's wife followed him and raised an alarm when she saw him undressing the girl

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): 

A man fled after his wife caught him undressing a minor girl, in an attempt to rape her, in Birsa area of Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, police said today.

"Saku Netam, 25, tried to rape the 10-year-old girl, a student of Class 5, while she was alone at her house on Friday evening. However, Netam's wife followed him and raised an alarm when she saw the accused undressing the girl," said Birsa police station Inspector Nilesh Parteti.

He added that the accused, who is known to the girl's family, fled from the spot and a hunt was currently underway for him.

"The girl's family filed a complaint today. Netam has been charged with trying to rape the minor as well as house trespass under relevant sections of the IPC as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Inspector Parteti said.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Minor rapewife raises alarmMadhya Pradesh crime

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................