Woman, Lover Arrested For Killing Her Husband In Maharashtra's Thane: Police

The woman and her lover arrested by the Kalyan crime branch unit of Thane police. (Representational)

A woman and her paramour have been arrested along with one more person at Dombivli in Thane district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing her husband, police said on Friday.

They were arrested by the Kalyan crime branch unit of Thane police.

"On June 4, a report had been filed at Manpada police station about one Pravin Patil (30) going missing from Manpadagaon in Dombivli," senior inspector of Kalyan crime unit, Sanju John, said.

The crime branch officials began a probe and checked the mobile phones of the man's wife and relatives, he said.

"His wife, Laxmi Patil, was interrogated. However, she gave evasive answers and incorrect information about where her husband was on June 1 and 2. Police found that the woman had contacted Arvind alias Mari Ravindra Ram and Sunny Kumar Ramanand Sagar on those two days. Accordingly, they were called for questioning," he said.

During their interrogation, it came to light that the woman was haveing an affair with Arvind, which her husband had come to know about. Therefore, she decided to eliminate him. As part of the plan, she took her husband to Arvind's house on June 2 midnight, where they beat him with iron rods and strangulated him to death. The third accused also helped them in the crime, the official said.

Later, they dumped the body in a culvert at Shelu village in neighbouring Raigad district, he added.

After the offence came to light, the accused showed the spot where they had dumped the body.

The body was recovered on June 16, and a murder case was registered against the trio.