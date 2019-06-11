Woman Home Guard Jawan Allegedly Set Ablaze Over Property Dispute In UP

A woman home guard jawan was set ablaze allegedly by her relative in a property dispute on Monday night while she was returning home from her duty.

The incident took place at a secluded spot in Bareilly at 9 pm. The accused poured kerosene on the woman guard in a bid to burn her alive.

The survivor's condition is now said to be stable. She has named the accused and the police are interrogating him.

"She was set ablaze by her relative. She was admitted in the district hospital but was referred to the mission hospital afterwards. Her condition is now stable," said Magistrate Ashutosh Gupta.

"She has named the accused and he is being interrogated. The owner of the house had registered the property in the survivor's name, which was the cause of dispute. The incident took place while she was returning from duty. It happened at an isolated place," said the police official."

Further investigation in the case is being carried out.