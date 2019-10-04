Woman Gets 7 Years In Jail For Allegedly Sexually Abusing 5-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra's Thane

Woman arrested for allegedly sexually abusing minor daughter of live-in partner (Representational image)

A Thane court has sentenced a woman to seven years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing the five-year-old daughter of her live-in partner.

District Judge D G Murumkar also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the 33-year-old woman, a resident of Thane district.

In the order on October 1, the judge observed that additional public prosecutor Ujjwala Moholkar successfully proved all charges against the woman.

Ms Moholkar told the court that the minor lived with her father and the woman. The girl's mother was employed in Dubai at that time.

Her father used to remain away from home for prolonged duration because of his work and the woman would sexually abuse the girl in his absence, according to the prosecution.

The matter came to light in April 2015, when the girl complained of severe pain and disclosed it to her father.

A police complaint was filed and the woman has been arrested.

She was tried in the court for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons and other sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.