Woman Found Living With Corpses Of Mother And Sister In UP

In a shocking incident, a woman was found living with the dead bodies of her mother and sister in the house for over two months in Ayodhya.

Police was called in on Thursday after neighbours complained of a strong stench emanating from a house in Adarsh Nagar colony under Devkali police station.

The cops broke open the door and found Deepa sleeping while the decomposed bodies of her mother and sister, Pushpa Srivastava and Vibha near her.

Circle Officer Arvind Chaurasia told reporters that Deepa's father, former sub-divisional magistrate Vijendra Srivastava had died in 1990, and she lived in the house with her mother and three sisters, one of whom, Rupali passed away a few years later.

Thereafter Pushpa Srivastava, and her remaining two daughters, Vibha and Deepa, became mentally unstable and stopped interacting with the neighbours.

Pushpa and Vibha died about two months ago and Deepa had been living with their corpses.

The police officer said the bodies had decomposed to such an extent that the bones were visible, which means that the deaths had taken place about two months ago.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death and Deepa has been sent for medical examination and will then be shifted to either an asylum or a shelter home, depending on her condition.

