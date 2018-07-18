In Rajasthan, Woman Commits Suicide After Boyfriend Refuses To Marry Her

The incident occurred in Subash Nagar which comes under the jurisdiction of Anantpura police station.

Kota: 

A 21-year-old woman today allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself after her boyfriend refused to marry her, police said.

The incident occurred in Subash Nagar which comes under the jurisdiction of Anantpura police station.

In a suicide note recovered from her room, the woman, identified as Jyoti Verma, alleged that her boyfriend Nanduram, a resident of Bombay Yojana area, betrayed her by not fulfilling his promise to marry her, SHO at Anantpura police station Amar Singh said.

On the basis of the suicide note recovered from her room and report by the parents, the police have registered a case of abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the IPC against Nanduram, the SHO said.

The body was handed over to her family members after postmortem, he said

