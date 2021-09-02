Woman Beaten To Death With Sticks In UP's Shahjahanpur, 3 Arrested, Say Cops: Report

A 30-year-old woman was beaten to death with sticks in UP's Shahjahanpur, say cops (Representational)

A 30-year-old woman was beaten to death in Damolia village in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur after a dispute broke out over taking water from a government tap, police said.

The incident happened on August 30 following an argument between Ladaiti Devi and Rachna on who would take water first, the police told news agency Press Trust of India.

Following their argument, some people thrashed Ladaiti Devi with sticks, police told Press Trust of India.

She suffered serious injuries and was admitted to a hospital where she died on Wednesday during treatment, the police added.

Four people have been charged in the case and of them Rebari, Sunil and Chheda Lal have been arrested while a fourth accused, Ajay, is at large, police said.



