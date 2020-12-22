Woman Arrested For Killing 7-Year-Old Son In UP's Hamirpur: Cops

The woman was produced before a court today, the police said (Representational)

A woman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering her seven-year-old son in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, the police said.

Sarvesh Kumari, the accused, told the police during interrogation that she killed her son, Himanshu, after the boy saw her in a compromising position with her brother-in-law last week, said Superintendent of Police Narendra Kumar Singh.

On the morning of December 19, Himanshu was found dead in a cattle shed and a case was registered against his father, Suresh, according to Mr Singh.

The case against Suresh was registered following a complaint lodged by the boy's maternal uncle, Mr Singh said.

"During investigation, it emerged that the boy's father had not visited Galihya village and from last Thursday, Himanshu was living with Sarvesh Kumari at her native place," he said.

The arrested woman was produced before a court on Tuesday, from where she was sent to jail, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)