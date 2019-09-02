Woman Allegedly Kills Her 2 Children, Commits Suicide In Thane: Police

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and a case registered, the police said. (Representational)

A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her two children before committing suicide due to a marital discord in Thane city of Maharashtra, the police said today.

A suicide note was found at the spot in which Seeta Vaviva held her husband and in-laws responsible for her death and that of her children, Kasarwadavli police station's senior inspector Kishore Khairnar said.

The woman got married to a garage owner, Raju Vaviva, from Rapar in Gujarat's Kutch district seven years back. Her husband and in-laws allegedly used to harass her physically and mentally, Mr Khairnar said quoting the complaint filed by the woman's brother.

The woman recently left her husband's house and was staying with her parents in Kavesar area of Thane city, the police said, adding that the couple was since then fighting over the custody of their two sons, aged four and five years.

"On Sunday evening, when her parents had gone out, the woman allegedly hanged to death her two children from the ceiling of their house. She then ended her life also by hanging herself," the official said.

When there was no response from the house which was locked from inside, the woman's brother alerted the police who broke open the door and found the bodies, he said.

"A suicide note was also found at the spot in which she purportedly blamed her husband and in-laws for the suicide and killing of the two children," he said, adding that they were conducting a probe into it.

The bodies were later sent for postmortem and a case was registered, the police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.