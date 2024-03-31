Wife Announces Reward Of Rs 50,000 On WhatsApp Status To Kill Her Husband

A disagreement between a couple from Agra's Bah district turned so intense that the wife announced a bounty of Rs 50,000 for her husband's murder. She made the said offer on her WhatsApp status.

The incident came to light after the husband saw his wife's status and filed a complaint at the police station. In his complaint, the husband has also accused one of his wife's friends of having threatened him earlier.

Bah police station in-charge Shyam Singh has said that a case has been registered against the woman and an investigation into the matter is underway.

In the registered complaint, the husband revealed that on July 9, 2022, he got married to a woman from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind. Soon after, they began to indulge in arguments and disagreements. After being in an unhappy marriage for five months, in December 2022, the woman left her husband's house in Bah and went back to her parents' house. The woman has been staying with her parents since.

Now, as per the complaint, the woman has also filed a maintenance suit at a police station in Bhind.

The husband has claimed that on December 21, 2023, his in-laws threatened to kill him, while he was returning from Bhind. Soon after this, his wife shared a WhatsApp status offering a reward of Rs 50,000 to the person who could kill her husband.

In the registered complaint, the husband mentioned that his wife's status read, “A reward of Rs 50,000 will be given to the one who kills the husband.”

As per a report in ETV Bharat, the husband has also alleged that his wife had an illicit relationship with a tenant living in the neighbour's house. He claimed that the sole cause of all disputes since the beginning of their marriage was this alleged affair.

The report quoted him as saying, “Her lover, too, has threatened to kill me over a telephonic call.”

Meanwhile, a similar case was reported in Gurugram in 2019, where the wife allegedly paid Rs 16 lakh to her husband's killers.