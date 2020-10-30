Widowed Woman, Lover Killed By Father-In-Law, Brother-In-Law: Maharashtra Police

The family disapproved of the woman's relationship with the man, the police said (Representational)

A widowed woman and a man she was in a relationship with were allegedly killed by the woman's father-in-law and brother-in-law in Maharashtra's Jalna, the police said on Friday.

The two were run over by a tractor on Wednesday when they were traveling on a motorcycle to attend a local function, Inspector Aniruddha Nandedkar said.

"The 32-year-old woman lost her husband a decade ago and she was in a relationship with a man for some time now, and her family disapproved of this relationship. Her father-in-law Sampat Lalzare and brother-in-law Vikas Lalzare were arrested for conspiring and killing the woman and her lover by ramming a tractor into their two-wheeler," the official said.