Two Class 4 Students Allegedly Raped For Four Days By Teacher At School

Share EMAIL PRINT The 35-year-old teacher, who allegedly raped the girls, is on the run (Representational) Raiganj, West Bengal: A primary school teacher in West Bengal allegedly raped two class four students for four days after school hours. It was only after after one of the girls refused to go to school on Friday and subsequently told her parents, that the incident came to light. The parents of both the girls have filed a police complaint against the teacher. The 35-year-old teacher accused in the rape, is on the run, said police officials.



The girl then told her parents that she was raped after school hours for four consecutive days. She also took the name of the other girl and said that she was raped as well.



The girls' parents went to the other survivor's home, after which the other girl said that she was raped by the teacher as well.



According to police, the teacher had threatened to kill the girls if they told anybody about the incident.



A medical examination of both the girls was conducted at the local district hospital today.



The incident occurred in Raiganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, around 400 kilometres away from the state capital, Kolkata.



This latest incident comes on the heels of a series of brutal rapes and murders across different states in the country.



Earlier this year, an 8-year -old girl from Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua was kidnapped and raped after which her body was found in a field.



(With Inputs From PTI)



