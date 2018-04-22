Two Class 4 Students Allegedly Raped For Four Days By Teacher At School

The incident emerged when the parents asked the girl why she did not want to go to school, according to the police.
The girl then told her parents that she was raped after school hours for four consecutive days. She also took the name of the other girl and said that she was raped as well.
The girls' parents went to the other survivor's home, after which the other girl said that she was raped by the teacher as well.
According to police, the teacher had threatened to kill the girls if they told anybody about the incident.
A medical examination of both the girls was conducted at the local district hospital today.
The incident occurred in Raiganj in West Bengal's North Dinajpur district, around 400 kilometres away from the state capital, Kolkata.
This latest incident comes on the heels of a series of brutal rapes and murders across different states in the country.
Commentsin a police chargesheet, sparked an outpouring of public anger, forcing the government to introduce changes to the law on Saturday and make death penalty the maximum punishment for child rapes.
(With Inputs From PTI)