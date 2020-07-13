Bengal BJP MLA Debendra Nath Ray Found Hanging In Market, Party Alleges Murder

A BJP MLA in West Bengal was found hanging in an open verandah outside a shop early this morning in North Dinajpur district, triggering allegations from the BJP that he was killed.

The market where MLA Debendra Nath Ray was found hanging is about one kilometre away from his home.

At least one member of his family has claimed that some people had come to the house at 1 am and called him away.

This morning, local residents spotted his hanging body and called the police.

The BJP has claimed the MLA was murdered. BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya said in a tweet, "No end to the killing of BJP leaders in Bengal. The BJP MLA who had left the TMC has been murdered. Was it because he joined the BJP?"

Debendra Nath Ray had contested and won the Hemtabad assembly segment - a reserved seat for Scheduled Castes - on a CPM ticket backed by the Congress in 2016 but had switched over to the BJP last year after the Lok Sabha election.

Hemtabad in is North Dinajpur district.