Human Skeleton With Clothes, Shoes On Found In Bengal: Report

A wallet containing money and an Aadhaar card was also found near it (Representational)

A human skeleton with clothes and shoes on it was found in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district, police said on Saturday.

The skeleton was spotted behind a bush near Moshagram railway station in Jamalpur area when a villager went there to graze cows on Friday evening, they said.

The skeleton had a t-shirt, a pant and shoes on it. A wallet containing money and an Aadhaar card was also found near it, police said.

Officials said they identified the skeleton as that of 23-year-old Somen Ghosh, a resident of South 24 Parganas district.

Mr Ghosh's family said he has been missing since September 15. His father Pratap Ghosh alleged that he might have been killed somewhere else and then the skeleton was dumped there.

Police said they have sent the skeleton for forensic examination and further investigating the matter.